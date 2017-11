Tomatoes are an important ingredient in most beauty treatments. They help cure large pores, treat acne, soothe sunburn, and revive dull skin. The antioxidants in tomato, especially lycopene, fight cellular damage and skin inflammation.

Tomatoes work wonderfully well as an astringent and improve facial texture. They remove excess oils from your skin and keep your face fresh for longer.

The vitamin C in tomatoes also brightens your skin tone.

Find out more Beauty details on Tomi’s Colour Pavilion

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related