'I can reject a lead role in Hollywood' - Toyin Abraham - The Herald Nigeria

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has said that she can reject a lead role from Hollywood if it isn’t favourable for her.

Toyin, while speaking at the ongoing Nigerian Entertainment Conference states that she prefers to be popular in Nigeria and would gladly turn down a lead role in Hollywood if the script does not portray her beliefs and culture.

She said; “I have made up my mind to do only what improves me positively and more importantly, what portrays my culture and tradition. Forget the big money, I’d rather stay here.”

She also talked about how Nollywood has improved greatly in the last few years, according to her, there is now some division of labour unlike in the past when the Producer plays all the roles in the production of the movie.

“The market has also improved because we now focus more on publicity which has greatly helped the industry.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment