The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams has said he was scared initially when approached to take up the title because of the mystery that surrounded the death of his immediate two predecessors, including the late Bashorun MKO Abiola.

He, however, revealed that it took him two months to arrive at the decision, adding that he came to the decision after he had consulted many prominent Yoruba leaders as well as undertaking a spiritual consultation.

Otunba Adams, who is also the National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), said this while speaking with journalists in Lagos On Tuesday, expressed the belief that his new position would moderate his radicalism, said he was determined to reconcile with most Yoruba leaders he had differences with.

According to the OPC leader, who disclosed that he later resolved to take up the position as he became convinced that taking up the title would offer him the opportunity to further promote the culture and aspiration of the Yoruba race.

“It took me another two months consulting physically and spiritually, I consulted many Yoruba leaders, including Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Olu Falae. And whenever I am in any Yoruba gathering, I do tell them I want to contest for the position and most of them gave me their blessings,” he said.

Speaking further, Otunba, while expressing the belief that his new position would moderate his radicalism, said he was determined to reconcile with most Yoruba leaders he had differences with and was prepared to meet with them.

According to him, the leaders include the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the National Leader of OPC, Dr. Ferederick Fasehun, among others.

He maintained that the position of Are Ona KaKanfo is always reserved for courageous young blood, charismatic and focused personality.

He said it was also meant for somebody who has the interest of the Yoruba race and is considered loyal to the Alaafin of Oyo.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related