President Buhari has revealed that there are a number of his ministers and appointees that he had never met but appointed because of their records.

The President was trying to show the transparency of his appointment method and he said he went through various records and picked those with the best.

This was contained in a statement by his media aide Femi Adesina who said that the appointment of ministers was based on merit rather than ‘who knows who’

Buhari said; ‘‘Some of the people holding high positions in the government, like my ministers, will tell you that I didn’t know them from Adam.

‘‘I just came across their names from the records and I worked with the records. I thank God that I have a very good team,’’

