“I do not have a girlfriend, I have a girl collection”- Floyd Mayweather Jr

Multi-millionaire boxer and businessman, Floyd Mayweather Jr. revealed he does not keep only one girlfriend but rather the undefeated champion disclosed the number of women in his girl collection.

He spoke about his relationships in an interview with Diego from the YouTube channel, Awkward Puppets. He said “I have seven (7) girlfriends because having one is too close to having none”.

He also insisted that his fright with McGregor was the last of his career.

The ex-boxer boasted of his affluence, claiming he has 25 cars in Las Vegas alone, including a red Bugatti and a yellow Ferrari.

Mayweather Jr. attends the premiere of Universal Pictures and Studiocanal’s “Non-Stop” at Regency Village Theatre on February 24, 2014 in Westwood, California.

He was interviewed in front of his strip club in Las Vegas called “Girl Collection”. He replied by saying that he is not a man who is loyal to only one woman.

He said "How many women I have? Probably seven. We go out to eat, travel together; having one is too close having none".

The interviewer, Diego also pressed Floyd Mayweather about his wealth, Mayweather told him he has several bank accounts before being drilled on how much is held in just one of them. “$200million, $300million, in different accounts” he said.

Mayweather Jr even has a gentleman’s bar in Las Vegas named Girl Collection

Seinde

The Heraldng

