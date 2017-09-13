Multi-millionaire boxer and businessman, Floyd Mayweather Jr. revealed he does not keep only one girlfriend but rather the undefeated champion disclosed the number of women in his girl collection.

He spoke about his relationships in an interview with Diego from the YouTube channel, Awkward Puppets. He said “I have seven (7) girlfriends because having one is too close to having none”.

He also insisted that his fright with McGregor was the last of his career.

The ex-boxer boasted of his affluence, claiming he has 25 cars in Las Vegas alone, including a red Bugatti and a yellow Ferrari.

He was interviewed in front of his strip club in Las Vegas called “Girl Collection”. He replied by saying that he is not a man who is loyal to only one woman.

He said “How many women I have? Probably seven. We go out to eat, travel together; having one is too close having none”.

The interviewer, Diego also pressed Floyd Mayweather about his wealth, Mayweather told him he has several bank accounts before being drilled on how much is held in just one of them. “$200million, $300million, in different accounts” he said.

