"I don't bleach," Actress explains how she came about her light skin tone - The Herald Nigeria

Media personality and actress, Khanyi Mbau, has for a while now been in the center of a bleaching controversy as her fans had slammed her continuously for her change in complexion.

The actress who has become significantly lighter compared to her former complexion is believed to have bleached her skin but in a recent interview, the actress revealed the cause of her change in complexion.

Coming after South African entertainment platforms and fans had discussed her change in skin tone, Khanyi Mbau, while speaking during a recent program on VOOV, revealed that she never bleached her skin as speculated.

She said: “There’s this thing where people believe that I bleach my skin. I don’t bleach my skin, I lighten it. There is a difference between lightening and bleaching, and people just don’t get it.”

She further added while explaining how she came abut her new skin tone, “People who (are) lightening their skins using gallons and overdose on (skin whitening products) glutathione tend to have skin like mine. Pinkish, lightish, like an albino colour.”

“My skin does (have this complexion) because I overdo everything in life. There is no side effects. All it does is make me lighter and it is like having loads of vitamin C, which means I don’t get the flu easily.”

