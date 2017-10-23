Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte, has insisted he does not fear losing his job, after watching his team beat Watford 4-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Michy Batshuayi came off the substitutes’ bench to score twice against Marco Silva’s men, who led 2-1 early in the second half and missed two huge chances through Richarlison, before Chelsea’s late fightback.

The win came from back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, which had put Conte’s position in doubt.

When it was suggested that under previous managers, the team might have collapsed at 2-1 down, Conte said: “I am not like the previous managers. I am different. It is important to understand this.

“The club has to judge the work and honestly, I don’t have this type of worry [about] if I lose the game, if the club decides to sack me.

“In the past, the club decided after two losses or three bad games to sack a manager. I don’t think it is the same for every manager. You change the person, change the work. I repeat: If you ask if I feel this type of pressure, it is zero.”

