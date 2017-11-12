The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuf has revealed that he fought and conquered the structure of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the South West to emerge as the Deputy Speaker.

He explained that his consistency and doggedness, coupled with conviction about issues have sustained him in politics over time.

“I emerged as the Deputy Speaker against the wish of established structure in the South West, and out of general consensus among party chieftains, they wanted me to go because they know my capacity, I told them I will stay and fight, and I have fought and conquered”, he said.

Lasun made the disclosure during a training and empowerment programme he organised for youth and women on beans foods value addition, in collaboration with Nigeria Stored Products Research Institute, where the sum of N4.2m was given to 84 participants.

He maintained that politics should be a vehicle for welfare and empowerment for the people and their total liberation from economic quagmire.

“Politics without the conscious efforts by political players to empower and liberate the people economically is nothing but a farce.

“I make bold to say that I have never benefitted from the APC more than what I have contributed in the past years.

“Always offer your supports for noble cause genuinely and without condition the way I do, obviously the gain will come one day.

” I believe that you can do all these if you are both philosophical and spiritual, because life and religion are philosophical and spiritual, those who are living without these two things are living without significance,”Yussuff resorted.

