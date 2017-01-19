I have destroyed my green card - Soyinka claims; Nigerians react - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka who some months ago threatened to trash his green card should the United states’ Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump win the November 8 polls has finally done according to his words.

Recall that the Nobel Laureate created much controversy following the announcement of the US presidential poll result as Nigerians called on him to do according to his word and trash his green card.

Coming months after Wole Soyinka issued the threat, the Nobel Laurette in an interview granted on Tuesday with Atlantic confirmed he has trashed his green card.

In the chat, the Nobel Laureate noted that he had rendered his green card ‘inoperable’. He added: “I don’t have strong enough fingers to tear up a green card. As long as Trump is in charge, if I absolutely have to visit the United States, I prefer to go in the queue for a regular visa with others. I’m no longer part of the society, not even as a resident.”

Further defending his move following the promise he had made on November 2, 2016, Soyinka said: “I delivered myself from uncertainty, from discomfort, from internal turmoil.”

In reaction, Nigerians on social media called the Nobel Laureate’s bluff. See some comments below:

