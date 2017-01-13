'I Have Never Been As Unsure About Nigeria's Future As I Am Now' - Bishop Kukah - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Sokoto Diocese has said the future of the country is uncertain to him.

The cleric at the launching of a book titled, “Religion and the making of Nigeria”, noted that he has never been as unsure as he is about the government in power.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday, Bishop Matthew Kukah said: “As a Nigerian and a citizen, I have always been an incurable optimist. But I have never been as unsure about the future of this country as I am now.

“People say they are killing for religion, but intentions are not enough. As it is, we may never be able to prosecute anybody because we have not been able to separate criminality from religion. In Nigeria, we have a feeling that somehow, people can genuinely kill in the name of religion. I think that unless Nigeria as a country is prepared to make laws and ensure that all citizens live by same and be answerable by the same law, what we are witnessing is a symptom, not the disease.

“The creeping inequalities, the inability of this system to deliver has made us uncomfortable. The point, therefore, is not for us to keep praying. Should religion lead to the un-making of Nigeria? The answer is ‘No’. But the government of Nigeria should separate religion from politics and economics and let everybody make his claims.”

