'I have no hand in any case filed against the police' - Evans Denies Knowledge Of Lawsuit - The Herald Nigeria

Notorious billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike known as Evans, has denied knowledge of the lawsuit slammed on the Inspector General of Police for violation of his human rights.

This comes as recent development to the lawsuit filed against the police on his by one lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, news outlets had reported.

The lawyer had approached the Federal High Court in Lagos last week claiming that Evans had asked him to challenge his continuous detention without trial by the police.

Olukoya listed the Commissioner of Police in Lagos Fatai Owoseni, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos Command and the Nigeria Police Force as the respondents in the suits.

In one of the suits, Olukoya claimed Evans was asking for N300 million in damages for alleged illegal detention and unconstitutional media trial.

But Evans had denied having an knowledge of the lawsuit being made on his behalf.

According to ynaija.com, Evans, in an interview with Channels Television on Sunday, described the lawsuits as an attempt by some persons to put him in more trouble.

“I have no hand in any case filed against the police and I did not speak with any lawyer or my father to file a case on my behalf. All I will say is that they should temper justice with mercy” he said.

