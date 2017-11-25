The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani has reechoed the stand of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress that there would be no automatic ticket for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He further blasted serving governors who are clamouring for second term bid for Buhari are corrupt and as well sycophants who are doing so to evade probe after leaving office.

Sani, who made the remarks in Osogbo, Osun State Capital while delivering the second anniversary lecture of RAVE FM radio station with the theme: Nigeria’s fight against corruption, the fact, fallacies and the antidotes”, expressed worry that President Muhammadu Buhari was surrounded by sycophants and needs to be rescued very urgently.

He said that the governors were endorsing President Buhari for second term even when he has not declared interest.

He noted that Buhari’s desire to fight corruption was genuine but most of those around him were only pretenders who are also corrupt.

He said many people who claimed to be fighting corruption have amassed enormous wealth in questionable manners.

He said the president needs prayers to be able to succeed in his fight against corruption. He also expressed concern that Buhari finds it difficult to sack the corrupt elements around him because of political antics.

According to him, “when the President was on health vacation, the mosque in the villa was left for the ‘maiguards’ and other staff of the villa but when Buhari came back, the mosque became a regular Friday show centre.”

“When Buhari was on heath vacation, some people were scheming to become the vice president because they thought it would be like the case of late President Umaru Yar’Adua but when the President returned alive, they started declaring endorsement for him to serve a second term.”

“Those endorsing the President for second term are doing it for selfish gain. Some of the governors that endorsed him for the second term are doing it to get second term and those of them already on second term are doing it to evade probe when they leave office.”

“That’s why I stand with Senator Bola Tinubu on his position that there would be no automatic ticket for President Buhari. Interested aspirants should be allowed to show interest and there should be level playing field for all of them to compete for the ticket of the party.”

He said things are not going fine within All Progressives Congress but the top echelons of the party were only pretending as if all is well with the party. He warned that the internal crisis that caused the fall of the Peoples Democratic Party is currently ravaging the APC and that the ruling party may not enjoy the kind of enthusiasm that it got in the last election.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related