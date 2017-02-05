I Want To Punch Donald Trump In The Face - Robert De Niro - The Herald Nigeria

Hollywood Actor, Robert De Niro has reiterated his stand against the United states president, Donald Trump.

The actor who has established that he is not a fan of the president made an appearance on “The View” while promoting his new movie “The Comedian” and couldn’t help but throw a jibe at the president.

Speaking on his earlier threat of violence against the president, De Niro said: “I said that because he said that about somebody, that he would like to punch them in the face. How dare he say that to the crowd?”

He added: “How dare he say the things he does? Of course I want to punch him in the face.”

