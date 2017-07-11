I Will Continue to Support Buhari, Orji Uzor Kalu Vows - The Herald Nigeria

A former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on Nigerians to continue supporting President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that as long as he is in the All Progressives Congress (APC), he would back the present administration.

Orji Uzor Kalu was speaking in Abuja, in reaction to the quit notice to Igbos by a coalition of Northern youths, adding that the unity of the country is not questionable.

He added that the country should rather adopt the regional system of government, stressing that irrespective of calls for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, he would continue to extol his virtues.

The APC chieftain said that he would, “talk about the virtues of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As long as I remain an APC member, I will continue to espouse the ideas and good qualities of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

