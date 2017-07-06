 "I will Eat your Liver" - Philippines President Duterte Threatens Islamic Terrorists

“I will Eat your Liver” – Philippines President Duterte Threatens Islamic Terrorists

President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, threatened to eat the livers of Islamic terrorists who were responsible for the beheading of 2 Vietnamese Sailors.

He said of the terrorists in a speech to local officials, “I will eat your liver if you want me to. Give me salt and vinegar and I will eat it raw in front of you,”

He continued, “I will eat everything. I am not picky. I eat even what cannot be swallowed.”

The Dreaded Jihadist group, Abu Sayyaf had taken the sailors hostage along with four other crew members of a Vietnamese cargo ship last November and had gone ahead to kill them.

Duterte was incensed and fumed saying, “You want to be enslaved by these? Son of a bitch. Let’s just circumcise ourselves again.”

Duterte is no stranger to these sort of threat as last year he also threatened to eat members of Abu Sayyaf alive also vowing revenge for a bombing in the city of Davao that killed 15 people and wounded 71.

“If I have to face them, you know I can eat humans,” he said at the time. “I will really open up your body. Just give me vinegar and salt, and I will eat you.” he said.

Leave a comment

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar