“I will Eat your Liver” – Philippines President Duterte Threatens Islamic Terrorists

President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, threatened to eat the livers of Islamic terrorists who were responsible for the beheading of 2 Vietnamese Sailors.

He said of the terrorists in a speech to local officials, “I will eat your liver if you want me to. Give me salt and vinegar and I will eat it raw in front of you,”

He continued, “I will eat everything. I am not picky. I eat even what cannot be swallowed.”

The Dreaded Jihadist group, Abu Sayyaf had taken the sailors hostage along with four other crew members of a Vietnamese cargo ship last November and had gone ahead to kill them.

Duterte was incensed and fumed saying, “You want to be enslaved by these? Son of a bitch. Let’s just circumcise ourselves again.”

Duterte is no stranger to these sort of threat as last year he also threatened to eat members of Abu Sayyaf alive also vowing revenge for a bombing in the city of Davao that killed 15 people and wounded 71.

“If I have to face them, you know I can eat humans,” he said at the time. “I will really open up your body. Just give me vinegar and salt, and I will eat you.” he said.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment