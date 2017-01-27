"I Will Not Withdraw My Statement Or Apologize" - Apostle Suleiman Insists - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The founder and senior pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, OFM, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has insisted that he does not owe anybody an apology for the statement he had earlier made.

Recall that the cleric had instructed his church members and security agents to kill any Fulani herdsmen seen around him or the church premises.

Following the statement, men of the Department of States Services made an attempt to arrest the cleric but the arrest was foiled by the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

In a recent video which surfaced online, the cleric has maintained tht he will not issue an apology noting that his statement is directed at the Fulani herdsmen responsible for incessant killings across the nation.

The cleric said: “My anger is at the Fulani herdsmen who are killing people and I will not withdraw my statement or apologize.

“It is not against the Fulani nation but the Fulani herdsmen.”

Watch video below:

Breaking News! Apostle Johnson Suleman Official responds to his attempted arrest by the DSS.For more info get the Video by clicking the link belowhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrF3Zv8PGIT4R4f2LMQvQSQ?sub_confirmation=1 Posted by We Love Apostle Johnson Suleman on Thursday, January 26, 2017

