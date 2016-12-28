I Will Show You Pepper - Bobrisky Promises Ahead Of 2017 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Self-styled Nigerian male barbie doll, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky who has been in several controversies through the year is finishing the year off with a greater promise of what is to be expected in the new year.

Recall that the bleaching expert was recently involved in a spat with a Nollywood actress who called him out on his fake lavish lifestyle.

Following the spat, photos and videos of the bleaching expert surfaced online to debunk his earlier claimed luxury lifestyle as he was spotted in a Toyota pencil vehicle with no air conditioning.

Shortly after the photos hit the internet, another video of the controversial character sneaking into an airline’s economy class cabin surfaced online which negated his earlier claims of First Class flight seats.

In reaction to the scandals, Bobrisky took to his social media page to share a photo which reads: “To those I’ve offended in 2016, you have not seen anything. I’ll show you pepper in 2017.”

