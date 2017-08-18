 IBB, a major part of Nigeria’s political history-Saraki

IBB, a major part of Nigeria’s political history-Saraki

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has described former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, as a major part of Nigeria’s political history.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, to congratulate the former Head of State his 76th birthday, Saraki described Babangida as one of Nigeria’s most prolific statesmen.

He commended the former head of state for the role he had continued to play in bringing about the development and progress of the country.

”The former military president has played a key role in the history and development of our nation.

 

 

”IBB’s leadership, commentaries and advice on the state of our polity and how to move our nation forward have been pivotal since he left office.

”I wish him good health and many more years as he celebrates his 76th birthday,” he said.

He prayed the Almighty Allah to continue to bless, guide and protect the former head of state.(NAN)

CJM/YAZ

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar