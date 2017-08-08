 IBEDC begins free distribution of pre-paid meters in Kwara soon

IBEDC begins free distribution of pre-paid meters in Kwara soon

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) says it will soon commence the free distribution of pre-paid meters to electricity consumers in Kwara.

Mr Asaju Kolawole, the company’s Regional Communication Officer, spoke on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area.

Kolawole said that the meters being purchased for N37, 000 by electricity consumers now, would be distributed free.

According to him, IBEDC is in the process of completing the distribution of those already paid for before the commencement of the free distribution.

 

 

He warned electricity consumers not to pay for new pre-paid meters.

“We are going to commence the free distribution of the meters to every category of consumer very soon.

“Contrary to the notion that we don’t want to give out meters, the mere fact that consumers don’t have meters affects us the more.

“So, it is beneficial to the company that all households have meters, considering the level of energy lost to lack of meters,’’ he said.

 

 

Also, Mr Waliu Sanni, the Business Manager, IBEDC Omu-Aran District, said that over 600 pre-paid meters had been distributed free within the district.

Sanni said that the company had also embarked on data capturing of electricity consumers toward improving good relationship with consumers.

“The data capturing of consumers was geared toward achieving an effective service delivery to our numerous consumers in the district,’’ he said.

Sanni urged electricity consumers to always adhere strictly to the electricity regulations like putting off the unused appliances to reduce energy wastage.

 

 

He also called for prompt payment of electricity bills to ensure the sustenance of regular energy supply to the area. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar