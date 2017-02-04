Ibori arrives in Abuja - The Herald Nigeria

Former Gov. James Ibori of Delta has arrived in the country on Saturday.

An official of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the British Airways conveying Ibori touched down in the airport early in the morning.

The official, pleading anonymity, said that the former governor was picked up by some people to an undisclosed place.

He also said he could not confirm the identity of the people that picked him up from the airport.

The former governor was recently freed from prison in the UK after serving a jail term.

He was convicted of corruption and money laundering on April 17, 2012, after five years of trial.

The Southwark Crown Court, UK, sentenced him to 13 years in prison while his houses, luxury cars and other property items were confiscated.

The judge, however, ruled that Ibori would spend half of the jail term which is six and half years.

Born on Aug. 4, 1959, Ibori was the governor of Delta from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).(NAN)

