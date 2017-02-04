Ibori arrives Benin Airport

The Former Governor of Delta State, Mr James Ibori arrived Benin Airport on Saturday.

Ibori, who was recently released from London Prison arrived Benin airport unannounced in a chatered plane.

The ex-governor, who was convicted by a British court on charges of money laundering, arrived at the airport aboard IZYAIR, with registration number India Zulu Yanky (5NIZY).

The flight, a Challenger 60, landed the airport at about 2.25pm.

Ibori was originally scheduled to land in Osubi Airport, Warri, Delta State.

He was, however, reportedly picked up by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and then taken to the head office of the DSS for what was described as a briefing.

He is reportedly on his way to Oghara, his hometown where he is eagerly being awaited in by his relations and supporters.

Shortly after his release from UK prison, the former governor had promised he would return to Nigeria to continue his political career in Delta his home state and Nigeria at large.

According to news reports, the British government on Saturday issued a statement to the effect that Ibori was deported to Nigeria following the conclusion of his jail term in Britain.

The statement disclosed that British officials would continue the legal process to confiscate the proceeds of the former governor’s loot, which would then be returned to Nigeria.

Also according to BBC, the ex-governor agreed to be deported after serving half of his 13-year sentence for fraud totalling nearly 50 million pounds (about N19.462.224.748) in April 2012.

