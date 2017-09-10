Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori is stepping back into the political arena after his hiatus in a British jail cell.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain has called on governors of the South South region to foster greater unity in order to deliver democratic dividends to the people of the region.

He made the appeal when he received Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state who led a powerful delegation on a courtesy visit to Ibori in his hometown of Oghara, Delta state.

“I want to commend the Governor of Rivers state for his vision and for the cooperation, collaboration and friendship that he has developed and is growing between him and my Governor, Senator Okowa. I commend the spirit because that alone sends the signal of unity and a common purpose of our state and our people”.

“I will like to add that both Governor Wike and my governor should continue and extend that to all the other states of the South-south geo-political zone. At the end of the day, we need to be united to be able to serve our people better”.

“We have to cooperate to work for our people. I have watched from a very vantage position and I have seen all the efforts that you have put into the service of our people and it is only God that can bless you”.

“As I always say, at the end of the day, we will all leave office someday, it is what you do and what you leave behind that will be your legacy. And I’m glad that you are on the path to greatness”.

The former governor also promised to make always make himself available whenever the governors required his assistance on any issues that will bring development and advancement to the region.

“I want to assure you that you have my cooperation at all times. Feel free to call on me if you need me for anything. I may not be able to do much as you all know I am retired now but whatever contributions I can make, whatever advice I can give given my experience, I am prepared to do it 24 hours a day”.

Wike in his statements also reiterated the need for greater unity and cohesion in the region.

He said, “I want to tell our leader, Chief Ibori that all you passed through, we identify with you. We are happy that despite all, God has kept you alive. God has not finished with you and that is we are here to show solidarity with you”.

“Niger Delta must continue to be united. We must not allow people from outside to divide us”.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment