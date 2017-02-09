Ibori’s return, a top search on Google

The return of the convicted former Governor of Delta, James Ibori, was one of the top stories that dominated Google.

Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, the Google Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Anglophone West Africa, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

Kola-Ogunlade said that the week starting from Feb.1 to Feb.8 could be described as quite sensational, “if one was to use the Google Trends as a measure.

“The return of James Ibori, convicted former Governor of Delta, made the news again, when he returned to Nigeria.

“The former statesman has been in the news since he was charged to court for several corruption charges before he was extradited to the UK for trial and conviction.

“He was recently released from a London prison after completing a 13-year jail term,’’ the Google spokesman said.

Another top sensational trend in Nigeria was the news of a popular star accused of fraud.

“Oga Seun, wetin dey happen?’’ the Google manager queried.

Kola-Ogunlade said that the popular Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Karim, a.k.a Seun Egbegbe, was in the news again for allegedly trying to defraud an unsuspecting bureau de change operator of N10 million.

According to him, Seun pretended to be a medical doctor while trying to defraud the bureau de change operator.

“This accusation comes six days before his appearance in court for alleged theft of nine iPhones in November 2016,’’ he said.

Kola-Ogunlade said that the #IStandWithNigeria protest, which was held without the popular musician, Tuface, its mastermind, was a top trend.

“Just as the internet was ready to stand with Tuface who announced on social media that he would lead a protest against the Nigerian Government, he backed out.

“The well-respected musician explained that he stalled the event due to security concerns and public safety considerations.

“The protest which was publicised as #IStandWithNigeria, went on as planned without him in Lagos, Abuja and some other parts of Nigeria,” he said.

Kola-Ogunlade said the Nigerian Army’s warning to the general public to be careful of some fraudsters and roguish persons impersonating the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, was another top trend.

The Google manager said that the warning set people asking, “who was impersonating the Nigerian Army Chief’’?

He said that the fraudsters were known to be using different means like the internet and social media to commit criminal acts.

Kola-Ogunlade said that Nigerians’ concern for their president was also palpable on the Google trends, once it was reported that the President Muhammadu Buhari was extending his vacation.

He said that many Nigerians took to the internet asking for an update on his health status.

Kola-Ogunlade said that Nigerians also searched for the Super Bowl, the American Annual Football Championship.

“The sport is witnessing a drop in its average audience in America, who knows, it might be finding new viewers in Nigeria?

“This week, many Nigerians showed interest in the Super Bowl, despite reports that ratings for this year’s Super Bowl’s TV slipped for the second straight year,’’ the Google spokesman said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Google Trends launched in May 2006 allows one to see how popular search terms and its demography have been over time on Google.

