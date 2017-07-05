Ibrahim Magu's Sack: Senators At War With Acting President Yemi Osinbajo - The Herald Nigeria

The Senate on Tuesday called out Nigeria’s Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to a constitutional fight over Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The Senators unanimously resolved today to suspend all confirmation requests from the executive until decisions of the legislature are respected by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

One of the decisions was the non-confirmation of Magu twice by the senate. Senators now want Magu sacked immediately.

In a four-prayer motion unanimously adopted by the lawmakers, the Senate frowned at a statement credited to the Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo that the Senate had no power to confirm the chairman of the EFCC.

With particular reference to the rejection of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, the Senate insisted that the Executive must respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or go to court to seek a redress.

The upper legislative chamber stressed that it was an illegality for Magu to still be parading himself of the chairman of the Commission after being rejected by the body constitutionally empowered to approve or reject his appointment.

The Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was credited as saying that the Senate does not have power to reject the appointment of Magu as Chairman of EFCC.

The Senate therefore frowned at the comment credited to the acting president and approved the following prayers:

“That the Senate suspends all issues relating to confirmation of nominees from the executive until all issues of confirmation as contained in the constitution and laws of the Federation are adhered to.

“The Acting President must respect the constitution and laws as it relates to confirmation of appointments.

“The Acting President should immediately respect rejection of nominees by the senate yes.

“The Acting President should withdraw the statement credited to him that the Senate does not have the power to confirm certain nominees,” the Senate approved.

This is the second time the senate is taking a resolution against the executive for its refusal to adhere to the rejection of Magu and the Chairman of the EFCC.

In March, the Senate suspended the confirmation of INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners to protest the refusal of the executive to implement the legislature’s rejection of Magu as EFCC boss.

The decision of the Senate arose from a motion raised by Senator Ahmed Sani.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki who commended Sen. Sani for the motion stressed that the Senate could not continue to make laws and resolutions that would be flagrantly disobeyed.

He urged the Acting President to take appropriate actions on all resolutions and laws of the Senate. NAN

