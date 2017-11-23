ICAO calls for continuous development in aviation infrastructure

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has called for continuous development in aviation infrastructure, capacity and technology, supported by a globally harmonised regulatory framework to achieve a sustainable air traffic and enhanced connectivity.

ICAO made the call in a communiqué issued on Thursday at the end of the third ICAO World Aviation Forum (IWAF/3) held in Abuja from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22.

The theme of the forum was “Financing the Development of Aviation Infrastructure’’.

It also called on member states to improve the effective implementation of ICAO’s global aviation standards and policies, plans and programmes as pre-condition to developing and modernising aviation infrastructure.

The organisation pledged to continue to play key role in fostering effective partnerships between donours, investors and needful states as well as facilitating the mobilisation of resources.

It also pledged to identify, coordinate and provide assistance to Member States in need in order to be able to fulfill the above pre-condition under its “No Country Left Behind (NCLB)’’ initiative.

“We underline that addressing financing challenges facing aviation infrastructure and capacity development requires both ambition and credible means of planning and implementation.

“We aspire to the goal of no constraints of infrastructure capacity, technology and financial resources for aviation development.

“The attainment of this goal would be well-aligned with States’ ultimate policy objectives.

“We call for a comprehensive, holistic and transformative approach with respect to the means of planning and implementation, which should be underpinned by coherent policies and good governance at all levels’’.

According to the communiqué, the primary step taken by States is to develop national and/or regional aviation infrastructure programmes and plans in cooperation with international and regional organisations, industry and donour communities.

It said that the programmes and plans should have strategic infrastructure targets that were consistent with ICAO’s Global Plans and according to national and regional needs.

ICAO further advocated that long-term uncertainty for infrastructure investment should be balanced with the need to adjust in accordance to short-term priorities and funding constraints to ensure successful project delivery.

“We reiterate our call on States to take pragmatic measures to build a transparent, stable and predictable investment climate to support aviation development.

“For States with limited access to investment finance, it is critical to include major aviation infrastructure projects in the priority list of international public finance and assistance for development.

“We will strengthen our dialogue to enhance our common understanding, respond to the business imperatives, and increase all forms of international public finance and assistance for development.

“With support from future ICAO World Aviation Forums, we will regularly follow-up on the progress of our commitments and ensure active engagement by working collaboratively toward the development of sustainable aviation,’’ it said. (NAN)

