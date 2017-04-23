Ice prince Reacts to report of Clash With Davido In Warri - The Herald Nigeria

Popular Nigerian singer and rapper, Ice Prince has denied any clash with fellow singer, Davido, in Warri.

Earlier reports revealed that both of the star singers who were in Warri for a show, Delta Alive, organised by CEO Quillox, Shina Peller, came to blows in which some of the equipment backstage were reportedly destroyed.

According to Ice Prince’s manager Nanle, the rapper and Davido had no problem in Warri.

Nanle exclusively told Pulse “There was no dispute between anybody. After the event, both Davido and Ice Prince went clubbing.”LIB reported that the drama began when a G-Wagon was sent to pick

Linda Ikeji’s Blog had previously reported that the drama began when a G-Wagon was sent to pick Davido up from the airport, while a saloon car was used in picking Ice Prince.

The “Oleku” crooner was reportedly infuriated by the gesture and bared his mind to the organisers of the event.

Davido was reportedly infuriated and the situation only got worse during the concert when Ice Prince was made to perform before Lil Kesh, which was seen as an insult as he is a bigger star.

Davido who is a friend of Kesh reportedly couldn’t take it anymore and took to the backstage to cause havoc.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment