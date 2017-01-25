"If I spend a day in DSS custody, my followers will cause damages that will take one year to fix" - Apostle Suleiman Threatens - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following the foiled attempt by men of the Department of States Service, DSS to arrest the founder and presiding pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Suleiman last night in Ekiti state, the cleric has issued a response.

Recall that the attempted arrest came after the preacher instructed his church members to kill any Fulani herdsmen seen around him or the church premises.

In reaction to the attempt to capture him which was foiled by the Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, Apostle Suleiman said: “If I spend a day in DSS custody, my followers will cause damages that will take one year to fix.

“In Nigeria, people are killed and noting happens. But when people speak, they are arrested. Christians should not go after them but they shouldn’t come after us.”

He continued: “Go back to the tape. I said any herdsman seen around me or the church. Not herdsmen walking on their own.. Thanks for the love and messages all over. Am fine.

“The Nigerian president has ordered my arrest because I warned against their killing innocent Christians. 2trucks of armed men came for me but God said they are too small. .Isaiah 54v17 will speak.. there will be consequences. Am from above and untouchable. OFM worldwide will react.

“I repeat it, Christians defend yourself. I’ve lost countless Christian friends by this same extremists. Let those running their mouths continue. Mathew 11.12”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment