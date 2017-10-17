The Indigenous people of Biafra have fired a warning shot to the Federal Government stating that if their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is not present in court then there will be trouble.

They made this known in a statement which first appeared on the Punch saying that they have lost patience with the Nigerian government and will be willing to take a more violent approach.

The statement read; “The barefaced lies of the Nigerian Defence Minister, General Mansur Dan Ali, and that of the Buhari regime against our leader and organisation is beginning to unravel before the eyes of the world.

“By admitting publicly that soldiers were sent to Isiama Afaraukwu to look for our leader without any order or warrant from a court of law confirms the contempt in which the Nigerian government holds the rule of law and their judicial process.

“It is therefore incumbent upon civilised nations of the world and organisations alike to ask the APC-led Nigerian government why they decided to send armed soldiers to invade Kanu’s residence.”

They also said that if Kanu was absent from court today and was not produced by Nigeria there would be an “inevitable confrontation on a scale the human mind cannot imagine, at a time and place of our choosing.”

