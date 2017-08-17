Igbo Man Detained Over 5 Months For Facebook Comment - The Herald Nigeria

The men of the Department of State Security Services have arrested and continued to detain a pastor based in Abia over comments he made on Facebook.

Pastor Chisom Anaele was taken forcefully from his home in the middle of the night by what seemed to be kidnappers or armed robbers, who were later discovered to be men of the DSS.

During the home invasion several handsets and cash reportedly turned up missing, according to other occupants of the home.

Punch reports several eyewitnesses experienced the incident and were threatened by the DSS operatives with loss of life for daring to seek clarification as to the purpose of the detention of the Lord’s Warrior Charismatic Movement founder.

A brother of the victim Nnabueze revealed, “We were all sleeping around 2am on April 3 when the DSS officials broke into the house. They took away our phones before seizing him. When I asked them where they were taking him to, they slapped me. They beat him and did not allow him to change his clothes before throwing him into the Jeep they brought.”

Another witness with knowledge of the matter said, “It has been confirmed that he is in Abuja. However, they have refused to release him or take him to court. A member of the House of Representative, Henry Nwawuba, who is from our constituency, wrote a letter to them, but they refused to reply. They refused to say what my brother said wrong on the social media. I am confused. My family is poor and my siblings are not doing anything serious for a living. The little savings I had out of my job as a salesman in Owerri, has been spent on this case and yet, there is no positive result.”

