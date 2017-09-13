The new school session is underway which means that Lagos State Model College Igbonla where six students were abducted on the 25th of May 2017, is now open, but of the six who were kidnapped, only four resumed.

This is in addition to a generally low turnout of students on resumption day as many students failed to resume with everybody else.

According to the Punch, the security tower which was said to be ready at the school actually isn’t but is still under construction.

It is unknown whether the two students yet to return have changed school.

The four who resumed are Faruq Yusuf, Judah Agbaosi, Rahmon Isiaka and Jonah Peter, who are all in SS3.

When asked about the low turnout in the school, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Education, Mr. Adeshina Odeyemi said that it was not the kidnapping incident that was responsible and that it was a matter that belonged to the past.

“The pupils have resumed and are having classes. We will have an increase in number of pupils before the week runs out.

“The JSS one pupils have just been posted and I am sure their parents will bring them soon.

“The students have been told where to assemble when there is an emergency. We have raised the fence and security men are fully on ground.

“Four of the six kidnapped pupils have resumed and that is a sign that all is well.

“After the six pupils were rescued, the government made them to go through counselling and the last time I met them, they were stable.”

There is optimism that the other two students will indeed resume as one of the former abductees, Agbaosi, said; “We resumed on Monday. I know nothing bad will happen again. We decided to come back because of our confidence in the school. There is nothing to fear. We are not scared.”

