IGP seeks whistleblowing on corrupt personnel in Police Force - The Herald Nigeria

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has urged whistleblowers to report the misconduct of policemen to the appropriate authorities.

He made the call yesterday in Abuja at the inauguration of a partnership between the police and Akin Fadeyi Foundation on the anti-corruption initiative, Guardian reports.

The police boss said any officer found culpable would be dealt with, noting that public scrutiny would make the personnel more accountable.

He said: “Nigerians should blow the whistle on police corruption through the various platforms that we have set up on WhatsApp, Instagram, email and GSM telephone numbers.

Represented by the Deputy Inspector General in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, he said the various platforms are available for all to access.

He also disclosed that a national conference would soon be convened to discuss the persistent herdsmen and farmers’ clash in the country.

The Director of the foundation said he was spurred to initiate the anti-corruption advocacy to create an efficient police force that is public-friendly and responsible in the eyes of the public.

Meanwhile, the whistle-blowing policy has led to the discovery of counterfeit and unregistered products worth over N200 million in Ota, Ogun State.

The Acting Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mrs Yetunde Oni, disclosed this yesterday.

