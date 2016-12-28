Ijaw Youths Council slams El Rufai for comment on militants

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) on Tuesday criticised Malam Nasir El Rufai, Kaduna State Governor for alleging an impending attack on Southern Kaduna by Niger Delta militants.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa by IYC spokesman Mr Eric Omare, the group also blamed the delay in kickstarting peace talks in Niger Delta on the Federal Government.

“The IYC states that the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam El Rufai is inciting the people of Kaduna State and by implication the entire north against Niger Deltans

“He is doing this by his statement that Niger Delta militants have been hired to carry out attacks in southern Kaduna.

“This statement is reckless and highly condemnable.

“Malam El-Rufai having failed in his duty to protect the lives and properties of the people of Southern Kaduna should not use innocent Niger Deltans as scapegoats.

“Niger Deltans have no business going all the way to Kaduna or any part of Nigeria to attack Nigerians.

“We call on Nigerians and the security agencies to hold Governor El-Rufai responsible for any attack on Niger Deltans in the north as a result of the statement,” the statement read in part.

The IYC also called the federal government to as a matter of urgency bring the killings in southern Kaduna to a stop and bring the perpetrators to justice.

IYC therefore called on President Buhari to demonstrate sincerity towards negotiating with the Niger Delta people by constituting the government negotiation team.

The group maintained that delays in constituting the government team was frustrating attempts at negotiation and not Niger Delta agitators.

“The Niger Delta leaders and stakeholders have done everything possible to start the negotiation process which has been frustrated by the federal government by not having its team in place,” Omare stated. (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment