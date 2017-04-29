'I’ll soon give the true account of 2015 poll' - Goodluck Ebele Jonathan - The Herald Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says he will give a personal account of what happened in the 2015 presidential election soon.

According to reports from The Cable Nigeria, the immediate past president took to his Twitter account to indicate that the accounts of what transpired in the election by some respondents in the book were false.

In ‘Against the Run of Play’, a book which chronicles how Jonathan lost the 2015 election, written by Segun Adeniyi, the former president had reportedly blamed former US President Barack Obama for his electoral defeat.

But in the book, some of the former president’s allies such as David Mark, former senate president, and Babangida Aliyu, former Niger state governor, put the blame for his loss on him and his wife, Patience.

