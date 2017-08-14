"I'm More Alive Than Ever," Neymar Jnr After First Game With PSG - The Herald Nigeria

PSG’s latest signing, Neymar Jnr who completed a record-breaking move of 222 million euros from Barcelona FC has spoken up following his first game with his new team.

Coming after his new team triumphed over Guingamp in a 3-0 victory, the former Barcelona FC star while arguing that his move from Barca is not a step down as speculated by several fans said: “I knew it would be very difficult to leave Barca but I am very happy to be here.”

Speaking to Canal+, the PSG signing said: “People think that you die after leaving Barca, but no, it’s the opposite. I’m more alive than ever, I play, I’m very happy. The country, the city and the team change, but football is the same.

“It’s always important to score, and I hope to score more, but I want to help the team win even more, first and foremost,” he told his new club’s website.

“We played well, scored goals and we’re satisfied with the game. We linked up well on the pitch, we’re going to continue getting to know each other. There are quality players, it’s a great team.

“I knew (Cavani) was a top, top player and that we would have an understanding. We are continuing to get to know each other, but it’s easy to play with him and Angel (Di Maria).

“We’re going to keep getting better.”

