A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mrs. Farida Waziri, says she is thankful that she got removed as the head of the anti-graft agency.

She intimated that by being let go she was spared a potentially traumatic experience with the way the body was handled under the Jonathan era.

According to her, it was her insistence during the fuel subsidy scandal to probe a certain mastermind that earned her the boot.

She made this known in a statement signed on her behalf by Mr. Femi Babafemi.

She said; “I’m only glad that those things didn’t happen under my watch as the EFCC chairman because it would have been too traumatic for me. And that is why if I see President Jonathan today, I will kneel down to thank him for the honour done me by removing me as the EFCC chairman at the time he did.

“My first strong premonition of what was ahead was when I began the probe of the monumental oil subsidy fraud going on then.

“I came to Lagos on a vital intelligence on the subsidy scam and as soon as I arrested a key culprit, I got a call from the Presidential Villa asking me to release the suspect, because, in their words, ‘he is our person,’ but I refused to let him off and days after, I was removed from office.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related