The governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima says he will not contest any position in the 2019 election instead, he wanted to go back to school, earn a PhD and learn French.

Speaking in an interview on the Osasu Show by Osasu Igbinedion, Shettima said it will be a “great disservice to humanity and to the God we worship” if he seeks any position.

“What am I vying for,” he asked.

“I think I will be doing a great disservice to humanity and to the God we worship if I start clamouring for any…even senatorial seat.

“Let me pick the wrath in the system, the educational system, the healthcare delivery… we have two million IDPs in Borno, let me make efforts for these IDPs to return to their homes.

“But personally, I have no desire to contest for any position, not even senatorial. I want to go back to school, earn a PhD, learn French.”

Asked what he felt were the factors that led to former President Goodluck Jonathan’s defeat in the 2015 election, Shettima said it was a collection of factors.

According to him, Jonathan was “held to ransom by some forces that were well beyond his control”.

He said: “It was a conglomeration of so many factors. The mishandling of the Chibok girls saga, the insecurity issue, the issue of corruption, the internal crisis within the PDP, and of course the poor sense of judgement of the former president, because he was literally held to ransom by some forces that were well beyond his control.

“Let’s assume that there is a cabal in the present administration but the cabal did not stop the president from addressing issues of insecurity, corrupt. There has to be a cabal in almost all dispensations.

“It has to do with your own perception of what that cabal means. You can take it from a positive or negative perspective. In any dispensation, the will be power players and brokers.

“The epicentre of power is ingrained in human nature. Some people to try to exert a lot of pressure on leadership at any level.

“But your ability to surmount the power brokers, to make informed judgement, your tenacity of purpose, your ability to hold on to your vision, is what determines the success or failure of leadership.”

