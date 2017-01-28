I’m not your servant, I am fighting for myself and for my beliefs - President Museveni tells Ugandans - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

President Yoweri Museveni has left the people of Uganda shocked after telling them that he is a freedom fighter, fighting for himself and not serving Ugandans.

“I hear some people saying that I’m their servant, I’m not a servant of anybody. I am a freedom fighter, I’m not your servant.

“I am fighting for myself and for my beliefs. That’s how I come in. I’m not an employee”, he said.

The president on Thursday, January 26,2017 made the statement while giving a speech during the celebration of his 31st year in power.

Yoweri Museveni, who is the 9th President of Uganda, was elected into office on January 29, 1986.

