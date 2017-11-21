President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano of his preparedness to work with him while congratulating him on his re-election.

Buhari further urged him to rededicate himself to building on his achievements that endeared him to the electorate.

The President’s congratulatory message is in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Tuesday.

Buhari assured the governor that the Federal Government was ready to work with him for greater harmony, peace and development of not only Anambra but the entire country.

He wished the returning governor a successful new term in office.

He also commended the people of Anambra, other governorship candidates, as well as security agencies and other stakeholders, on the peaceful conduct of the Nov. 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

He lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and election observers for the smooth conduct of the election.

According to him, the processes leading to the election and its peaceful conduct and outcome have shown that the nation’s electoral reform is bearing positive fruits.

“This is very encouraging and I am determined to give Nigeria free and fair elections, no matter which way the results swing,’’ he added.

He particularly expressed delight at the conduct of the candidates post-election results, describing it as “heart-warming and a renewal of confidence in the sanctity of the ballot which deepens our nation’s democracy.”

President Buhari urged INEC to improve on areas of logistics as the nation braces for coming governorship elections and the main general elections in 2019.

