President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that his government is still working to ensure the release of the 113 Chibok schoolgirls still under the captives of Boko Haram

The President’s assurance comes days after Parents of the 113 Chibok schoolgirls wrote an open letter to his office pleading for the rescue of their children.

In his speech at the launch of a book by the Presidential Team in Abuja Buhari assured that government is still negotiating with the sect to secure the release of the girls.

“During the year it was my great pleasure to secure the release of 102 Chibok school girls. We are doing our best quietly and effectively as possible to get the rest released,” Buhari said.

“We are working day and night with our international partners to release the remaining girls as soon as possible, as well as women and children still in captivity.”

The girls are part of the over 270 schoolgirls kidnapped by the terrorists in 2014.

So far, the current administration has been able to secure the release of 103 of them while a few others have been the rescued.

