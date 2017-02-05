I'm Saving US From Its Death And Destruction - Donald Trump - The Herald Nigeria

The United States president, Donald Trump has once again defended his move to sign in the new executive order which banned some countries from entering into the United States.

Recall that Donald Trump’s new bill had stepped on many toes, including Iran and Syria, as many people have been denied entry and re-entry into the United States.

In reaction, several celebrities have spoken against the Donald Trump administration’s decision, which resulted in the sack and replacement of the US acting Attorney General, Sally Yates.

In defense of his decision, Donald Trump took to his social media account to reveal that he is saving the country from its death and destruction.

He wrote:

“When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security – big trouble!”

“Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it’s death & destruction!”

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!

“After being forced to apologize for its bad and inaccurate coverage of me after winning the election, the FAKE NEWS @nytimes is still lost!

“MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

“What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.?”

“Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment