A lady by the twitter handle @kikimordi recounts how she was harassed and extorted in her own home at around 10am.

Tweeting the incident as it had happened, she went on to give details on how she and her boyfriend were called ‘suspected cultists’, dragged to the police station and threatened.

She also narrated her ordeal at the police station, stating that the female officer on duty threatened to beat her up because of her ‘sharp mouth’.

