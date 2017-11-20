Robert Mugabe might have been ousted as President of Zimbabwe, but he doesn’t seem to have gotten the memo as he still referred to himself as ‘President’ and ‘Commander-in-chief’.

He said this while making a speech to the nation and he also asserted that he would be presiding over the ZANU-PF-congress in December.

Mugabe was largely expected to step down after huge pressure from the military and protests by Zimbabweans, but he implemented a twist as he said nothing of the sort in his speech.

“I will preside over its processes, which must not be prepossessed by any acts calculated to undermine it or to compromise the outcomes in the eyes of the public,” he said.

His party– ZANU-PF had earlier removed him as their head and had appointed fired Vice President appointed Emmerson Mnangagwa to succeed him. They had also given him an ultimatum (noon today) to resign or be impeached.

The party had also removed his wife, Grace Mugabe as head of the ZANU-PF Women’s League and barred her from the party for life.

But all of this seems to have done nothing but keep Mugabe stubbornly holding on and refusing to resign despite being widely expected to do so.

