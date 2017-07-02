Why I'm Yet To Act Nude In Movies - Actress, Ann Edidem Bassey - The Herald Nigeria

Rising Nollywood actress, Ann Edidem Bassey has revealed the reason why she is yet to go nude in her movies.

The actress who hails from Akwa Ibom State in Nigeria graduated from the Theatre Arts department of the University of Portharcourt and made her acting debut as Sacramento in ‘Sexy Vampires’ which starred stars including Ini Edo and Oge Okoye.

The actress who also has other movies to boast of has during a recent chat with theNet revealed the reason why she is yet to go nude in movies.

Speaking during the interview, the young actress revealed that her father’s status and name is one of the key factors holding her back from baring it all on screen.

She said: “My father is a disciplinarian who takes no nonsense from any of us.

“He told us that our body is sacred meant to be seen by our husbands not the public. I heard this at the age of six and each time I want to go nude on set or wherever, that fear creeps in.”

She added: “And I’ll immediately say no to it, because I wouldn’t want people to blackmail him (her father) by saying ‘isn’t that his daughter, why is he preaching to us?”

