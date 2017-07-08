9ice Industry Nite Recap - The Herald Nigeria

Industry Nite regulars and fans of Living Things crooner, 9ice took an ecstatic journey down memory lane with the singer when he headlined the weekly gig on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

The enthusiasm between the fans and the singer was strong and very mutual. Dressed in a white Kaftan, the singer churned out a mix of his old and new songs performing live with full compliments of the popular Shuga Band.

The adrenalin inside the newly opened Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja was high as fans danced and chorused to evergreen classics like Street Credibility, Photocopy and Gongo Aso.

The Smart Cab ambassador posed a Karaoke challenge to any of his fans who could complete the full lyrics of his hit song, Photocopy. A cash prize of N50,000 was at stake. It was one of the highlights of the night but after nearly tries no one could complete the song.

He went on to render a cocktail of his hit songs such as No Be Mistake, Life Drama and Any Thing. However, the audience wouldn’t have let the singer off easily without performing arguably one of the biggest songs so far this year, Living Things. The singer’s voice was almost drowned by the chorus of the audience as he performed. The energy could not be dampened by a brief electricity malfunction.

9ice came close to tears in perhaps the most emotional part of the night when he performed the Anything off his 2009 album Tradition. Anything is a Rags to Riches recap of his days of little beginnings where he had to trek to purchase N500 worth of CDs from Bariga to Computer Village, Ikeja. He went on to pay tribute to producer, ID Cabasa and his team, Temple Management Company led by Idris Olorunnimbe.

Adding another layer of attraction at the night were performances by known and upcoming artistes such as Penalty crooner, Small Doctor, Jaywon, Junior Boy and female singer, Kayefi.

Organized by showbiz promoter, Matthew Ohio, this edition of Industry Nite was staged in collaboration with Temple Management Company and Renaissance Hotel.

The Industry Nite Special headlined by 9ice was witnessed by a couple of celebrities including the man who introduced 9ice to the world, producer, ID Cabasa, Yoruba actor, Muyiwa Ademola, D’Tunes and comedians such as Tee A, Kenny Blaq, D’Tunes and Bash.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment