Imo Air: Stakeholders tackle Imo Assembly - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Stakeholders have asked the Imo State House of Assembly, to explain to the members of the public their level of involvement in the recently launched Imo Air by Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Some of the stakeholders of different political parties, who spoke to newsmem in Owerri, said they “doubt” if the Imo State House of Assembly gave their approval.

According to the Imo State chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Mr. Ogbuehi Val Amafile, the project was “suspicious.”

He gave his reasons that “The Imo State House of Assembly did not give a legal backing to the launching of Imo Air,” a situation he said was unacceptable.

“All of a sudden, we saw Imo Air. This is an arrangement for the rich people and not the ordinary citizens of the state,“ he said.

In his view, the Imo State Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Mr. Peter Ezeobi, said that the aircraft should not be used as a tool to perpetrate fraud but for the good of Imolites.

The Director General, New media of Imo State branch of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Arc Akwarandu, expressed surprise over the project.

He also alleged that there was no “proper plan because the executive ought to have discussed with the legislature before such a project will be launched.”

Reacting also, the President of the Igbo National Council, INC, Comrade Chilos Godsent, urged Governor Rochas Okorocha, to prove his transparency by “publishing details of his transactions with Dana Air.

