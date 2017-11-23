Imo Assembly confirms 28 Commissioner nominees

The Imo House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the 28 Commissioner nominees sent to it by Gov. Rochas Okorocha.

The nominees who were selected from across the 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, had earlier been screened by a committee headed by Mr Ikechukwu Amuka (APC Ideato South).

The Speaker, Mr Acho Ihim (APC Okigwe) while announcing the confirmation of the nominees on the floor of the house, said they had been screened and found eligible.

The nominees included Dr Jones Uzoka, Mr Ugochi Nnanna-Okoro, Mr Obinna Mbata, Prof. Chizoba Emebalo, Mr Maduabuchi Ibediro and Dr Cyril Okafor.

Others were Mr Gerald Okolie, Mrs Josephine Udoji, Lady Joy Mbawuike, Mr Ihuaku Njoku and Gertrude Olukku, among others.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

