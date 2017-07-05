Importation of substandard tyres: Judge’s absence stalls trial of Chinese, Nigerian

The absence of Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday stalled the trial of two Chinese nationals — Tao Shen and Jing Yau — charged with importing substandard tyres.

She was said to have travelled out of Lagos on an official assignment.

Tao, 36, and Jing, 22, are facing trial alongside a Nigerian, Chinedu Madubuike, and two companies — Sino Nigeria Import and Export Ltd and Nedeca International Ltd.

The accused, who were arraigned on March 20, had pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court granted them bail in the sum of N10 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

According to the prosecution, the accused committed the offences sometime in February by conspiring to import tyres which did not meet Nigeria’s standards.

The accused allegedly folded tyres of different sizes thereby making the tyres to be unfit for use and injurious to human life.

Besides, the accused also failed to furnish the relevant authorities with the conditions of the imported tyres as required by law, thereby contravening Sections 320 and 510 of the Criminal Code, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The offences also contravened the provisions of Sections 26 and 32 of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Act, No 14, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Nov. 9 has been fixed for continuation of trial. (NAN)

