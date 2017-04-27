Improved Megawatts: Our experiences with power supply – Lagos consumers

Electricity consumers in Lagos communities on Wednesday expressed divergent views on power supply from Distribution Companies, in the face of the increase in power generation from the National Grid.

They spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on their experiences in their communities amid the increase.

NAN reports that the Nigerian electricity grid rose to 4,518 megawatts (mw) on April 22, with about 90,458 megawatt hour (mwh) distributed to over six million registered electricity users.

Mr Morufu Balogun, the Chairman, Mushin Community Development Area (CDA) said the increase had not reflected in better electricity supply in his area.

He said that the electricity supply had in fact reduced to five hours per day in the area.

Balogun said that the improved supply from the grid was only on paper as far as he was concerned.

Alhaji Abdul-Rasak Osho, the Chairman, Iponri Housing Estate Residents Association, Surulere said electricity supply in his area was a bit better than what it used to be.

He, however, said that though generation was on the increase, power supply may not necessarily improve in all areas due to transmission constraints.

“Supply cannot be regular when majority of the power lines are obsolete; there is no equipment to locate faults and officials find it difficult to identify the exact location where they occur.

“At present most of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) infrastructure are obsolete.

“It is just like producing tomatoes without having a lorry to carry it to the market; so how will these tomatoes get to buyers.

“Until all the obsolete equipment are replaced, we can’t all have regular power supply even if the generation increases to 12,000 mw,’’ he said.

Mr Eniola Taiwo, the Secretary, Ogunlana Community Development Area (CDA) said the community was badly hit by irregular power supply.

“Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) is punishing us in Ogunlana area; while we see electricity supply in other neighbouring communities, we are always in darkness.

“We have met their staff and promised to pay our monthly bills, but what are we paying for? Darkness.’’ he said.

He said power supply had not improved in their area.

Chief Ade-Owas Owabumuwa, the President, Amuwo-Odofin New Town Landlords and Tenants, Mile 2, however, said electricity supply in the area had improved after demolition of illegal structures in the area by Lagos State Government.

“Since demolition of structures inside Jakande Estate in Amuwo-Odofin, our supply has become better.

“Ikeja Electric, however, promised to bring prepaid meters, but we are yet to see any installation in our community,’’ he said.

Mr Philip Okoro, a resident of Lekki Phase 1, also said that electricity supply in his area had improved considerably.

“Since about 15 days ago, electricity supply has improved; at present, we are having uninterrupted power supply.

“The improvement in the supply to the grid has really impacted on us here, we pray that the power continues to improve,’’ he said.

Mr Sunday Oduntan, the Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) said that infrastructure decay, neglect, lack of maintenance and transmission constraints on the part of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) was affecting distribution of energy to consumers.

“The major problem is with Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN); most of their equipment are decayed, and because of lack of fund and neglect, this generated power does not get to consumers.

“At present, Ayobo Ipaja transmission service has a transmission constraint for the past three years, so consumers in Abeokuta and its environs cannot get full power generated because of this mess.

“From Ibadan to Shagamu, there is a serious transmission constraint that is affecting power supply by DISCOs,’’ he said.

Oduntan said officials of the TCN were addressing the problems and the situation would possibly improve in future. (NAN)

