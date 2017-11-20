In Photos: 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The annual runway for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret fashion show was a show to remember as top models such as Bella Hadid, Grace Elizabeth, Dilone and Georgia Fowler alongside dozens of other repeat models and new models graced the catwalk.

The show which took place in China was divided into six sections that ranged in theme from colorful wintry looks—well, as wintry as lingerie can get—to a Greco-Roman-tinged group of goddesses wearing laurel wreaths and golden wings

Victoria’s Secret uses the show to promote and market its goods in high-profile settings.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHANGHAI, CHINA – NOVEMBER 20: Model Jasmine Tookes walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

