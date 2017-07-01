Increasing Number of Japanese Men are Finding Sex Much Better With Their Dolls Than Wives - The Herald Nigeria

“After my wife gave birth, we stopped having sex and I felt a deep sense of loneliness,” Masayuki Ozaki said.

“But the moment I saw Mayu in the showroom, it was love at first sight. My wife was furious when I first brought Mayu home. These days she puts up with it, reluctantly.”

Ozaki’s story is one in the increasing number of Japanese men who are turning to dolls for romantic relationships.

The development further puts the dwindling youth population of the ancient country at risks

Masayuki Ozaki bounced back when the spark went out of his marriage — he began a romance with a rubber sex doll which he refers to as the love of his life.

Mayu, an ultra-realistic silicone dummy, shares his bed in same house as Masayuku’s wife and teenage daughter in Tokyo.

This arrangement has brought heated debates in the family but they ended up making a truce.

The Sun reports that, like a normal human-human relationship, Ozaki dresses Mayu, puts wigs on her and takes her shopping.

The 43-year-old Ozaki said, “They’re very selfish. Men want someone to listen to them without grumbling when they get home from work.”

“Whatever problems I have, Mayu is always there waiting for me. I love her to bits and want to be with her forever. I can’t imagine going back to a human being. I want to be buried with her and take her to heaven.”

According to statistics, about 2, 000 life-like sex dolls are sold in Japan. They come with adjustable fingers, removable head and realistic genitals and prices starts from $6,000.

Experts say that the dolls feel like human skin when touched and many feel they can communicate better with them.

Managing Director of doll maker, Orient Industry, Hideo Tsuchiya said: “Technology has come a long way since those nasty inflatable dolls in the 1970s.

“They look incredibly real now and it feels like you’re touching human skin. More men are buying them because they feel they can actually communicate with the dolls.”

Also, another man, who loves dolls, Yoshitaka Hyodo, and lives in Saitama – an Aladdin’s Cave of dolls, kitsch toys and Japanese erotica, says he has an understanding girlfriend.

Yoshitaka Hyodo says he owns over 10 life-like dummies and dresses most of them in combat military uniforms.

According to the 43-year-old blogger, “In the future I think more and more guys will choose relationships with dolls. It’s less stress and they complain a lot less than women.

“It’s more about connecting on an emotional level for me now. People might think I’m weird, but it’s no different from collecting sports cars. I don’t know how much I’ve spent but it’s cheaper than a Lamborghini.”

Also, Senji Nakajima, 62, loves to tenderly bathe his rubber girlfriend, Saori.

He has framed photos of her on his wall and sometimes takes her skiing and surfing.

“Human beings are so demanding. People always want something from you — like money or commitment,” Seni Nakajima said. “My heart flutters when I come home to Saori. She never betrays me, she makes my worries melt away.”

As expected, his romance with the dummy has torn his family into shreds but the man who does business in Tokyo, is not giving up on the romantic love affairs.

Nakajima said: “My son accepts it, my daughter can’t. I’ll never date a real woman again — they’re heartless.”

He says he would be able to reconcile with his wife but dresses up the dummy and chats with it, even though it is one way.

“I wouldn’t be able to take a bath with Saori, or snuggle up with her and watch TV,” he said. “I don’t want to destroy what I have with her. I’d never cheat on her, even with a prostitute, because to me she’s human.”

Doll lovers can expect a better deal in no distant time as researchers are set to manufacture next-generation sexbots that can talk, laugh, and even simulate an orgasm.

